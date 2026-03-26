Diplomatic Display: Kim Jong Un and Alexander Lukashenko Strengthen Ties

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, extended a warm reception to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang on Wednesday. The meeting marked a notable event, highlighting the diplomatic ties between countries closely allied with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

During Lukashenko's visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum in Pyongyang, he paid tribute to former North Korean leaders by laying a bouquet sent by Putin, along with his own floral offering. The event underscored the solidarity among the nations.

Lukashenko was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute, along with the presence of school children and citizens waving flags of both countries. The proceedings also featured a grand parade by North Korea's honor guard, though no specific talks were reported by KCNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)