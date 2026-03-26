FEMA Relaunches Critical Disaster Prevention Program

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Wednesday that it is reinstating a disaster prevention program previously canceled last year, following legal challenges. The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program will reopen for funding applications.

A U.S. District Judge, Richard Stearns, determined in December that the Trump administration unlawfully terminated the FEMA grant initiative, which aims to safeguard states and communities against natural disasters before they occur. This month, Judge Stearns instructed FEMA to take additional steps to revive the program.

According to a statement from FEMA, $1 billion in federal funding is now being made available to states, local governments, territories, and Tribal Nations. The move aims to empower entities to take proactive measures against potential disasters, such as fires, floods, and hurricanes. Criticisms have emerged from Democratic lawmakers regarding the previous slow pace in FEMA grant distribution during the Trump administration.