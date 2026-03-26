Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy: 'Broken to Broker Nation'

The Congress criticized the Modi government on Thursday for its diplomatic strategy, referencing Pakistan's unexpected mediation in the West Asian conflict as evidence of a flawed foreign policy. According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, India's current diplomatic approaches have transformed a 'broken country into a broker country.'

Ramesh pointed out that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is attempting to mitigate India's embarrassment over Pakistan's role as a mediator, given its history with terrorism and nuclear proliferation. He emphasized the irony of Pakistan's acceptability as a mediator, damaging India's regional diplomacy credibility.

The Congress insisted that India's failure to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, even after recent terror activities, was a consequence of what Ramesh termed 'Modi huglomacy.' He remarked that government actions have detracted from India's diplomatic effectiveness, despite counterclaims from officials.