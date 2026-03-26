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Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy: 'Broken to Broker Nation'

The Congress took a jab at the Modi government, calling its diplomacy a failure after Pakistan's emergence as a mediator in the West Asia conflict. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the efforts of the Indian government, suggesting that Pakistan's role damages India's international standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:51 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy: 'Broken to Broker Nation'
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The Congress criticized the Modi government on Thursday for its diplomatic strategy, referencing Pakistan's unexpected mediation in the West Asian conflict as evidence of a flawed foreign policy. According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, India's current diplomatic approaches have transformed a 'broken country into a broker country.'

Ramesh pointed out that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is attempting to mitigate India's embarrassment over Pakistan's role as a mediator, given its history with terrorism and nuclear proliferation. He emphasized the irony of Pakistan's acceptability as a mediator, damaging India's regional diplomacy credibility.

The Congress insisted that India's failure to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, even after recent terror activities, was a consequence of what Ramesh termed 'Modi huglomacy.' He remarked that government actions have detracted from India's diplomatic effectiveness, despite counterclaims from officials.

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