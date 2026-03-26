High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions remain high as US President Donald Trump announces a possible deal to end the Iran war, even as Tehran dismisses his ceasefire proposal. The complicated negotiations have sparked further conflicts in the Middle East.

Iran issued its own demands, including reparations and sovereignty over key territories, while Trump maintains that secret negotiations are ongoing. Missile strikes and casualties have mounted in the region, with incidents reported in Israel and the UAE highlighting the volatile situation.

The uncertainty surrounding peace talks has impacted global markets, with oil prices rising and Asian shares dropping. As the war toll continues to climb, the international community closely watches these high-stakes negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)