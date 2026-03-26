Kerala CM Slams Misogynistic Remarks Against MLA, Calls for Respectful Political Discourse

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denounced comments deemed misogynistic, directed at Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha by A Irshad, a UDF leader. The remarks emerged during an election campaign, suggesting Prathibha traded eloquence and appearance for electoral success.

Speaking at a Kothamangalam press conference, CM Vijayan emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity in criticism. He underscored the societal unacceptability of such 'perverted mindsets' targeting women in public life, urging political factions to uphold respectful discourse.

As Irshad was suspended by the IUML in response to the incident, Prathibha stated her intention to file a formal complaint and seek legal recourse, aligning with electoral regulations.