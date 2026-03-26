Kerala CM Slams Misogynistic Remarks Against MLA, Calls for Respectful Political Discourse
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned misogynistic comments by UDF leader A Irshad against Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha during an election event. Vijayan stresses the need for dignity in political criticism. The remarks were made in Congress general secretary K C Venugopal's presence. The Indian Union Muslim League suspended Irshad following the incident.
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denounced comments deemed misogynistic, directed at Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha by A Irshad, a UDF leader. The remarks emerged during an election campaign, suggesting Prathibha traded eloquence and appearance for electoral success.
Speaking at a Kothamangalam press conference, CM Vijayan emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity in criticism. He underscored the societal unacceptability of such 'perverted mindsets' targeting women in public life, urging political factions to uphold respectful discourse.
As Irshad was suspended by the IUML in response to the incident, Prathibha stated her intention to file a formal complaint and seek legal recourse, aligning with electoral regulations.
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