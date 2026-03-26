China Urges Renewed Middle East Peace Talks Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Signals

China on Thursday stressed the need for renewed peace talks in the Middle East, urging involved parties to foster conditions for sincere negotiations.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, highlighted this priority amid emerging U.S.-Iran negotiation signals. The push follows Foreign Minister Wang Yi's optimism about possible talks.

Despite Iran's denial of negotiations, China's foreign ministry remains hopeful. The situation is rapidly evolving, presenting a fleeting opportunity for peace that must be seized promptly, as emphasized in conversations with international counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)