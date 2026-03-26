China Urges Renewed Middle East Peace Talks Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Signals
China has called for renewed and genuine peace talks in the Middle East. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the urgency of promoting peace amid emerging signals of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Although Iran denied ongoing discussions, China remains cautiously optimistic about potential progress toward peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:44 IST
China on Thursday stressed the need for renewed peace talks in the Middle East, urging involved parties to foster conditions for sincere negotiations.
Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, highlighted this priority amid emerging U.S.-Iran negotiation signals. The push follows Foreign Minister Wang Yi's optimism about possible talks.
Despite Iran's denial of negotiations, China's foreign ministry remains hopeful. The situation is rapidly evolving, presenting a fleeting opportunity for peace that must be seized promptly, as emphasized in conversations with international counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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