Trump's Iran War: Tension Among GOP and Rising Gasoline Costs
With rising gasoline costs fueling frustration among Republicans, President Trump faces internal tension over the war in Iran. While many GOP members support his foreign policy, the economic impact of the conflict is causing unease. A recent poll reveals concerns about Trump's handling of military force and gas prices.
- Country:
- United States
Rising gasoline costs are igniting dissatisfaction among Republican supporters of President Donald Trump, as the Iran conflict continues to unfold. Many in the GOP remain firm in their support for Trump's foreign policy initiatives, yet growing financial concerns threaten to undermine this backing.
A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research underscores these internal tensions, revealing that while a majority of Republicans endorse airstrikes against Iranian targets, only a fraction support deploying ground troops. Meanwhile, surging oil prices are causing further economic strain, adding another layer of complexity for the Trump administration.
Although the president maintains high approval ratings among Republicans, including those in certain demographics, continued military engagements in Iran and increased costs at the pump risk exacerbating voter dissatisfaction during a critical midterm election cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trump
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- GOP
- economic impact
- foreign policy
- AP-NORC poll
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