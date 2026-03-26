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NATO Allies Seek Unified Stance with U.S. on Iran Conflict

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the need for NATO to align with the United States on resolving the conflict with Iran promptly. This was discussed in France before a G7 meeting, highlighting the importance of talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reducing future threats from Iran are key goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:46 IST
NATO Allies Seek Unified Stance with U.S. on Iran Conflict
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed the importance of NATO countries aligning with the United States to quickly resolve the conflict with Iran.

Speaking in Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey near Paris, Wadephul highlighted unity with France and Britain, noting the significance of upcoming talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He underscored the necessity of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring Iran's leadership does not pose future threats to other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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