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Race for the U.N. Secretary-General: Key Candidates and the Selection Process

A new United Nations secretary-general will be elected for a term starting January 1, 2027. The selection process involves nominations by member states, interactive dialogues, and straw polls by the Security Council. Candidates from Latin America and elsewhere have declared, including Rafael Grossi, Michelle Bachelet, and Macky Sall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:36 IST
Race for the U.N. Secretary-General: Key Candidates and the Selection Process

The race for the position of United Nations secretary-general has officially begun, with the election set for a five-year term starting January 1, 2027. A variety of candidates from across the globe are vying for the role, with the selection process unfolding as the year progresses.

Among the candidates are Rafael Grossi from Argentina, Michelle Bachelet from Chile, and Macky Sall from Senegal. Each candidate has presented a vision statement, emphasizing the need for reform, transparency, and restoring trust in the U.N.'s ability to address global challenges.

The Security Council will play a critical role in recommending a candidate through secret straw polls. The final decision will be influenced by the five permanent members of the Council—United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France—each possessing veto power. The process aims for a more transparent selection, with an emphasis on gender equality.

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