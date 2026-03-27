A Call for Global Trade Reform: WTO Chief's Urgent Plea
At a pivotal WTO meeting in Cameroon, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the necessity to reform global trade rules in light of persistent geopolitical tensions and disrupted multilateral deals. With warnings from other diplomats about the risk of a fragmented trade system, the urgency for a consensus-driven reform was highlighted.
At a significant gathering in Cameroon, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called for an urgent overhaul of global trade rules, acknowledging that the conventional world order has irreversibly changed following a tumultuous year. The paralysis of the WTO's dispute mechanism remains a glaring obstacle.
The meeting took place amidst rising concerns over the U.S.-Israeli war's impact on Iran, with years of trade negotiations stalled. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer encouraged candid discussions on reforming the WTO's core rules, emphasizing the need to address systemic imbalances.
While the U.S. remains cautious about a detailed reform plan, the EU, UK, and China advocate for one. The U.S. favors flexible bilateral deals for like-minded nations, while India's Piyush Goyal calls for a consensus approach. A permanent global e-commerce duty ban also remains a contentious issue among members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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