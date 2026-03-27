Delayed Denouncement: Political Tensions Over Israeli-Iran Conflict
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticizes Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his delayed condemnation of Israel's attack on Iran. Abdullah finally condemned the conflict in the Legislative Assembly, but Mufti saw this as a slow response compared to the swift action of the Punjab Assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his delayed condemnation of Israel's attack on Iran. She described this delay as 'disheartening'.
Abdullah, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, condemned what he termed an 'unjust and illegal war' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the interest of humanity.
Mufti pointed out the contrasting swift action by the Punjab Assembly, which passed a resolution quickly to show solidarity with Iran, while the JK government did not exhibit similar urgency or principle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Urges Diplomatic Action to End Iran Conflict
US Secretary Rubio Faces G7 Allies' Scepticism Amid Iran Conflict
Nearly 2 Million Somali Children Face Acute Malnutrition Amid Conflict and Funding Shortfalls
Japan Boosts Coal Power Amid LNG Import Uncertainty in Middle East Conflict
Market Turmoil: Investors Battle Uncertainty Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict