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Delayed Denouncement: Political Tensions Over Israeli-Iran Conflict

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticizes Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his delayed condemnation of Israel's attack on Iran. Abdullah finally condemned the conflict in the Legislative Assembly, but Mufti saw this as a slow response compared to the swift action of the Punjab Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:46 IST
Delayed Denouncement: Political Tensions Over Israeli-Iran Conflict
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his delayed condemnation of Israel's attack on Iran. She described this delay as 'disheartening'.

Abdullah, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, condemned what he termed an 'unjust and illegal war' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the interest of humanity.

Mufti pointed out the contrasting swift action by the Punjab Assembly, which passed a resolution quickly to show solidarity with Iran, while the JK government did not exhibit similar urgency or principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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