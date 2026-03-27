Delayed Denouncement: Political Tensions Over Israeli-Iran Conflict

On Friday, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his delayed condemnation of Israel's attack on Iran. She described this delay as 'disheartening'.

Abdullah, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, condemned what he termed an 'unjust and illegal war' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the interest of humanity.

Mufti pointed out the contrasting swift action by the Punjab Assembly, which passed a resolution quickly to show solidarity with Iran, while the JK government did not exhibit similar urgency or principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)