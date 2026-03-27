Petrol Price Politics: Election-Driven Duty Cuts Spark Debate
The recent excise duty cut on petrol and diesel is seen as an election strategy ahead of state assembly polls by TMC's Saket Gokhale, accusing the government of prioritizing elections over public welfare. Concerns on fiscal allocation, unemployment, defense budget, and support for domestic industries were also raised in the Finance Bill debate.
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- India
The recent reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel is perceived as a political maneuver ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. TMC's Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale expressed skepticism, demanding a pledge from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman against raising fuel prices post-elections.
Critics argue the government neglected passing on benefits from historically low crude prices to consumers. Additionally, the Finance Bill discussion touched on inadequate budgetary support for marginalized groups and unemployment.
Concerns were raised about defense allocation, domestic market protection, and GST impact on small businesses. Calls for improved judicial infrastructure and increased privatization of PSUs highlighted systemic issues requiring urgent government intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)