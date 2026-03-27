Petrol Price Politics: Election-Driven Duty Cuts Spark Debate

The recent reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel is perceived as a political maneuver ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. TMC's Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale expressed skepticism, demanding a pledge from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman against raising fuel prices post-elections.

Critics argue the government neglected passing on benefits from historically low crude prices to consumers. Additionally, the Finance Bill discussion touched on inadequate budgetary support for marginalized groups and unemployment.

Concerns were raised about defense allocation, domestic market protection, and GST impact on small businesses. Calls for improved judicial infrastructure and increased privatization of PSUs highlighted systemic issues requiring urgent government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)