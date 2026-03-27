K Kavitha to Launch Telangana-Centric Political Party

In a significant political move, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has announced the formation of a new regional political party focused on Telangana's issues. The announcement was made in Nizamabad, setting the stage for the official party launch on April 25 at Muneerabad, near Hyderabad.

Highlighting the neglect of crucial issues by major parties, including those impacting farmers, Kavitha asserts the necessity of a new political force in the state. The party's agenda will prioritize 'Sarvodaya Telangana,' aiming for comprehensive progress and development across the region.

Distancing from national political affiliations, Kavitha's party endeavors to be a beacon for Telangana's interests, with youth and women playing integral roles. The initiative seeks widespread support, representing the aspirations of every household in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)