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K Kavitha to Launch Telangana-Centric Political Party

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha is set to launch a new political party focusing on Telangana's regional issues. Scheduled for April 25, the party aims to address the neglect by existing major parties, advocating for 'Sarvodaya Telangana.' Kavitha emphasizes youth and women's roles, ensuring a purely regional focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:03 IST
K Kavitha to Launch Telangana-Centric Political Party
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has announced the formation of a new regional political party focused on Telangana's issues. The announcement was made in Nizamabad, setting the stage for the official party launch on April 25 at Muneerabad, near Hyderabad.

Highlighting the neglect of crucial issues by major parties, including those impacting farmers, Kavitha asserts the necessity of a new political force in the state. The party's agenda will prioritize 'Sarvodaya Telangana,' aiming for comprehensive progress and development across the region.

Distancing from national political affiliations, Kavitha's party endeavors to be a beacon for Telangana's interests, with youth and women playing integral roles. The initiative seeks widespread support, representing the aspirations of every household in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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