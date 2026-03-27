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K Kavitha to Launch 'Telangana-Centric' Political Party on April 25

K Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi, announced the launch of her new political party on April 25, focusing on 'Telangana-centric' issues. She emphasized the need for a regional party to address local concerns, promising to prioritize youth and women in the party's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:07 IST
K Kavitha to Launch 'Telangana-Centric' Political Party on April 25
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to reshape regional politics, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha announced the formation of a new political party dedicated to 'Telangana-centric' issues. The launch is scheduled for April 25 at Muneerabad on Hyderabad's outskirts.

During a press conference in Nizamabad, Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, criticized existing political forces for overlooking local concerns, including those of farmers. She emphasized her party's mission to achieve 'Sarvodaya Telangana.'

Rejecting the 'B team' identity, Kavitha plans for her party to become a major force, focusing primarily on regional matters with national committee oversight. Advocating for youth and women's involvement, she seeks support from citizens disillusioned by male-dominated political structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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