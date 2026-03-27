Escalation Looms in the Middle East, Warns Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded an alarm about a possible escalation in the Middle East conflict, pointing to intelligence gathered from allied nations as a basis for his concerns.

Tusk conveyed his apprehensions to reporters, suggesting that stabilization in the region is unlikely to occur in the coming days. Instead, he warned, the potential for further conflict appears imminent.

His remarks come amid a tense geopolitical climate, underscoring the fragile state of peace in the region and raising questions about the future actions of international powers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)