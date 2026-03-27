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Iran's Resilience: Missile Arsenal Defies U.S- Israeli Campaign

As U.S. and Israeli forces target Iran's military capabilities, intelligence suggests only a third of Iran's missiles have been definitively destroyed. Strategic uncertainty remains about the depth of Iran's remaining arsenal, highlighting potential future threats despite significant strikes. Iran's resilience poses challenges for U.S. objectives in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:04 IST
Iran's Resilience: Missile Arsenal Defies U.S- Israeli Campaign

In the ongoing conflict with Iran, U.S. and Israeli intelligence reports suggest that only a third of Iran's missile arsenal has been definitively destroyed, posing ongoing challenges to military objectives in the region. Sources emphasize the uncertainty surrounding the remaining two-thirds, some of which may be buried in tunnels or bunkers.

Contrary to President Donald Trump's public claims that Iran has depleted its rocket supply, the intelligence reveals Tehran's continued missile capabilities, with significant threats still looming near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Military analysis underscores the persistent challenge of accurately assessing the true scale of Iran's arsenal, due to its expansive networks and underground storage.

Despite heavy strikes, Iran recently launched several ballistic missiles and drones towards neighboring regions, demonstrating resilience and suggesting that claims of degraded capabilities may be overstated. Analysis by experts highlights the complex task faced by U.S. forces in dismantling Iran's entrenched military infrastructure.

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