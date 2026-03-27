Iran-Linked Hackers Target FBI Director's Emails: A Cybersecurity Breach Revealed

Iran-linked hackers have infiltrated the personal email of FBI Director Kash Patel, revealing a series of photographs and documents online, as confirmed by the bureau. The Handala Hack Team announced the breach, showcasing images of Patel in various personal settings.

The FBI acknowledged the attempt and assured the public of measures taken to mitigate risks while noting that the compromised data did not contain government information. Handala, identified as a pro-Palestinian hacker group with ties to the Iranian government, has claimed responsibility for other significant cyber intrusions, including a recent breach of medical device firm Stryker's data.

This operation is seen as part of Iran's broader strategy to embarrass U.S. officials and mirrors past incidents involving high-profile targets like John Podesta and John Brennan. These breaches underscore ongoing cybersecurity threats and the persistent efforts of foreign hackers to exploit vulnerabilities in digital networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)