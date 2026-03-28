Destruction in the Desert: Iranian Missile Strike Injures US Troops in Saudi Arabia

An Iranian missile attack on a Saudi Arabian military base injured at least ten American troops, damaging several aircraft. The strike targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, highlighting escalating regional tensions. According to US officials, two troops sustained serious injuries, and satellite imagery shows the extent of the damage.

The attack utilized both missiles and unmanned drones, occurring soon after President Trump's remarks on Iran's military capability. US Central Command reported over 300 service members wounded in the ongoing conflict, with 30 unable to return to duty.

This base has seen prior attacks, including one in March that resulted in a fatality. The situation continues to unfold, with the Wall Street Journal among the outlets reporting on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)