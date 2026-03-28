Trump's War Gambit: Struggling to End the Middle East Conflict

With global energy prices soaring, Donald Trump confronts challenging options after a month of conflict with Iran. He must decide between negotiating a flawed deal or escalating militarily, risking a prolonged crisis that could overshadow his presidency. Despite diplomatic efforts, the conflict with a defiant Iran continues to impact the global economy.

Analysts suggest Trump desires an exit strategy, but the situation remains uncertain. He has threatened significant military escalation if diplomatic talks fail. A 15-point peace proposal through backchannels hints at Trump's urgency for a resolution, though prospects for successful negotiations remain unclear.

TRUMP CONFRONTS MILITARY ESCALATION STRATEGY Even as Trump deploys more troops to create leverage over Iran, risks of prolonging the conflict rise, potentially angering American voters. The White House faces increasing pressure as polls reveal the war's unpopularity. With the conflict's impact resonating domestically and globally, Trump's political legacy faces uncertainty.