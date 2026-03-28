Missile Interception: Rising Tensions in the Middle East

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Saturday. This marks the first time Israel has faced such aggression from the Iranian-backed Houthis, who claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident raises profound concerns about the future safety of commercial shipping through the Red Sea, a crucial corridor for global trade currently threatened by regional conflict.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as Iran faces mounting pressure over its role, complicating already strained international relations and impacting the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)