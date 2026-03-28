Middle East Tensions: A Widening Conflict and Its Global Implications

The Middle East conflict deepened on Saturday as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched a missile attack, which Israel intercepted, marking their entry into the month-old war. This development threatens to further disrupt global oil and gas supplies and destabilize air travel.

Diplomatic efforts continue as Pakistan hosts talks with regional powers, seeking resolutions to the escalating situation. Meanwhile, Iran remains skeptical of diplomatic progress, as the global market reacts to Iran's strained hold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The situation is further complicated by Houthi threats to maritime security and increased military involvement from the US and its allies, signaling a potential for broader regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)