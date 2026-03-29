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CPI(M) Reassures: No Alliance with Communal Parties for Upcoming Polls

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby dispelled allegations of a pact with SDPI for April elections, emphasizing LDF’s commitment to secular values. He accused UDF of relying on communal alliances and alleged recent covert deals with BJP. Baby affirmed the CPI(M)’s growth despite leadership changes and rejected divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:08 IST
CPI(M) Reassures: No Alliance with Communal Parties for Upcoming Polls
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In a recent statement, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby firmly denied any alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) concerning the forthcoming April 9 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Baby condemned the United Democratic Front's (UDF) allegations of a pact, asserting that no discussions with SDPI had been held by CPI(M).

He accused the UDF of habitually engaging with parties having communal leanings, citing past covert deals with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in key constituencies and suggesting a secret arrangement between Congress and BJP during local body elections. Emphasizing secularism, Baby stressed that CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are committed to avoiding collaboration with any communal entities.

Commenting on internal party dynamics, Baby assured that CPI(M) remains robust despite senior leaders contesting independently in past instances, remarking that those who departed eventually regretted it. He urged voters to resist divisive tactics based on religion or caste, advocating for another term for the LDF government to further state progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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