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High-Stakes Showdown in TTAADC Elections: Diverse Political Drama Unfolds

The TTAADC elections on April 12 feature a multi-corner contest with BJP, TMP, CPI(M), and Congress all fielding candidates. A total of 173 individuals are competing for 28 seats. Despite attempted alliances, all parties remain in the fray, promising a dynamic political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:17 IST
High-Stakes Showdown in TTAADC Elections: Diverse Political Drama Unfolds
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The upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections on April 12 are set to be a multi-corner fight, with major political contenders like the BJP, Tipra Motha Party (TMP), CPI(M), and Congress all vying for seats. The BJP and TMP have fielded candidates across all the 28 seats independently as negotiations for a seat-sharing arrangement failed. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and Congress are contesting in 27 and 25 seats respectively, adding to the electoral melee.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of BJP, has also stepped into the fray with nominees in 24 seats. In total, 173 candidates are running for the 28 seats in the council. Secretary of State Election Commission, Anurag Sen, reported the collection of 181 nomination papers, yet 8 were retracted before the deadline on March 28.

The previous 2021 elections witnessed TMP securing victory with 18 seats and forming the council, while the BJP-IPFT alliance garnered nine seats. With polling on April 12 and vote counting set for April 17, the election promises to energize the regional political scene with its diverse cast of contenders.

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