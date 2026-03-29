Kerala CM Defends LDF's Stand Against Communalism Amid UDF Allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly reiterated the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s steadfast position against communalism, while countering accusations made by the United Democratic Front (UDF) of covert alliances with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Expressing dissatisfaction with what he labels as UDF's deceitful tactics to politically undermine the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Vijayan underscores the progress and reforms achieved during the LDF's tenure, emphasizing its commitment to public education, healthcare, and youth development.

Vijayan urges voters to consider continuity in governance for sustained development in Kerala, asserting that any electoral victory is attributed to the LDF's genuine governance rather than political gimmickry.