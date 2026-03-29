Iranian forces have positioned themselves to confront American troops amid an increasingly tense regional atmosphere. According to parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the nation is poised to retaliate against US ground forces and their regional partners.

As the geopolitical situation grows fraught, the United Arab Emirates has labeled Iran as the primary threat to Gulf security. Anwar Gargash, a UAE advisor, has emphasized the need for assurances against future Iranian assaults amidst an ongoing barrage of missile and drone attacks.

In an unusual twist, Iran has also threatened American and Israeli educational institutions if the US does not condemn recent bombings at Iranian universities. The Revolutionary Guard's declaration marks a new escalation, urging evacuations and condemning strikes on research centers linked to weapon development.