Sukhbir Badal Promises Transformational Changes for Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has vowed to transform the Mohali-Zirakpur-Dera Bassi region into a financial hub akin to Mumbai and Gurugram. Addressing supporters, Badal highlighted plans to establish an IT hub and promote tourism, backed by improved infrastructure and connectivity.

Badal criticized AAP and Congress for their alleged regression of Punjab, positioning SAD as the local party to lead forward. He dismissed AAP's claims about welfare schemes, emphasizing that SAD initiated these programs. He promised an expansion of resources if given the mandate in the forthcoming elections.

In outlining his vision, Badal promised support for agriculture, education, and youth entrepreneurship. He suggested financial incentives for young entrepreneurs and free education up to graduation. Badal projected confidence that SAD would emerge victorious in Punjab's political landscape by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)