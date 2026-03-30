Senate Committee Poised to Decide Fed Leadership Amid Inflation Concerns

The Senate Banking Committee is preparing to hold a hearing on Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Federal Reserve chair. This hearing could take place as early as the week of April 13, according to sources reported by Punchbowl News.

Significant political opposition has delayed Warsh's nomination in the Senate. Meanwhile, current Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues in his role despite President Donald Trump's desire to appoint a successor with a more aggressive stance on interest rate cuts. This leadership uncertainty collides with a worsening inflation scenario driven by rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, including U.S.-backed airstrikes on Iran and ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Traders are increasingly skeptical about the likelihood of a rate cut this year. The surge in energy costs is contributing to inflation and potentially constraining the Federal Reserve's ability to ease monetary policy.