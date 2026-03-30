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Israel's Controversial Budget: A Prelude to Elections

Israel's parliament passed its largest ever budget, ensuring Netanyahu's government can finish its term. The budget faced criticism for increasing funding to ultra-Orthodox communities amidst heightened defense costs due to the ongoing war with Iran. Elections are expected by the end of October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:47 IST
Israel's Controversial Budget: A Prelude to Elections
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The Israeli parliament has approved its annual budget after a marathon overnight session, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to potentially complete its term until fall. This crucial decision prevents early elections, though Netanyahu retains the option to call them sooner if desired.

Amid rising tensions and soaring defense costs over ongoing strife with Iran, the budget has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. They contend it disproportionately benefits ultra-Orthodox communities, with an additional USD 250 million allocated to their schools, even as the country strains under military demands.

The USD 270 billion budget, the largest in Israel's history, includes significant increases for defense, causing cuts in other sectors. This development comes as missile warnings from Iran disrupt daily life, and an intensified war with Hezbollah impacts regional security and global oil flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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