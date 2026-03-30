Left Menu

Congress Pledges Job Creation for Assam Youth Amid 'Double-Engine' Government Critique

The Congress party, led by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, focuses on job creation for Assam's youth, criticizing the BJP-led state's governance as ineffective. With youths relocating for better opportunities, Congress promises local employment and condemns unfulfilled promises and corruption under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:06 IST
Congress Pledges Job Creation for Assam Youth Amid 'Double-Engine' Government Critique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has turned its attention to job creation for Assam's youth, a demographic compelled to seek opportunities outside their home state. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized this during his visit, noting that thousands leave for better prospects elsewhere, including the Chief Minister's son.

Shivakumar censured the BJP-led state government for failing to address the employment crisis during its decade-long administration. He accused the leadership of focusing on personal gains instead of fulfilling promises such as granting ST status to six communities.

Stating that the state's working class faces insufficient wages and poor living conditions, he called for solidarity among states. He also highlighted financial distribution inequities and criticized the handling of political figures and alleged corrupt practices within the state's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Oil Resurgence: Strategic Supply to Cuba

Russian Oil Resurgence: Strategic Supply to Cuba

 Russia
2
Espionage Fallout: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Accusations

Espionage Fallout: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Accusations

 Russian Federation
3
Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

 India
4
Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

Rupee breaches 95-level against US dollar for first time.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026