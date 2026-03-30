Congress Pledges Job Creation for Assam Youth Amid 'Double-Engine' Government Critique

The Congress party has turned its attention to job creation for Assam's youth, a demographic compelled to seek opportunities outside their home state. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized this during his visit, noting that thousands leave for better prospects elsewhere, including the Chief Minister's son.

Shivakumar censured the BJP-led state government for failing to address the employment crisis during its decade-long administration. He accused the leadership of focusing on personal gains instead of fulfilling promises such as granting ST status to six communities.

Stating that the state's working class faces insufficient wages and poor living conditions, he called for solidarity among states. He also highlighted financial distribution inequities and criticized the handling of political figures and alleged corrupt practices within the state's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)