Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Double Standards on Kerala's Sabarimala Issue
Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the Sabarimala issue during a Kerala visit, alleging BJP-LDF collusion. Gandhi argued that the BJP uses religion selectively for votes and highlighted Congress's commitment to rubber farmers and regional unity. He promised economic reforms if elected.
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In a pointed critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence on the Sabarimala issue during his recent visit to Kerala, suggesting an alliance between BJP and LDF. Gandhi addressed an election rally in Adoor, portraying the BJP's selective religious narrative to win votes.
He alleged that the BJP and LDF operate together, following a corporatist agenda. Gandhi pledged Congress's support for rubber farmers, highlighting their past assistance and commitment to bringing significant economic reforms if voted to power.
Gandhi also spoke about Kerala's cultural values of unity and coexistence, urging for strengthened local industries and improved infrastructure. He reiterated Congress's five-point pledge for regional development, framing them as essential for the state's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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