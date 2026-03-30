Nepal in Turmoil: Political Arrests Ignite Protests

Protests erupted across Nepal for a third straight day following the arrest of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The arrest is related to his alleged role in quelling the Gen Z protests last year, which saw significant casualties.

The national unrest has intensified as the new government, led by Balendra Shah, decided to implement findings from a commission probing these events. Demonstrators, primarily members of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), gathered in Kathmandu demanding his release and an end to retaliatory politics.

In a parallel development, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, alongside Nepal Police, has deepened its inquiry into financial misconduct involving former leaders. This scrutiny follows the arrest of ex-minister Deepak Khadka on charges of corruption linked to project licenses and contracts, as forensic tests confirmed fraud allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)