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Nepal in Turmoil: Political Arrests Ignite Protests

Tensions rise in Nepal as protests continue after the arrest of former PM KP Sharma Oli, linked to the suppression of Gen Z protests last year. The new government intensifies its probe into money laundering allegations against several former leaders, prompting nationwide demonstrations demanding justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:20 IST
Nepal in Turmoil: Political Arrests Ignite Protests
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  • Nepal

Protests erupted across Nepal for a third straight day following the arrest of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The arrest is related to his alleged role in quelling the Gen Z protests last year, which saw significant casualties.

The national unrest has intensified as the new government, led by Balendra Shah, decided to implement findings from a commission probing these events. Demonstrators, primarily members of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), gathered in Kathmandu demanding his release and an end to retaliatory politics.

In a parallel development, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, alongside Nepal Police, has deepened its inquiry into financial misconduct involving former leaders. This scrutiny follows the arrest of ex-minister Deepak Khadka on charges of corruption linked to project licenses and contracts, as forensic tests confirmed fraud allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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