Nepal in Turmoil: Political Arrests Ignite Protests
Tensions rise in Nepal as protests continue after the arrest of former PM KP Sharma Oli, linked to the suppression of Gen Z protests last year. The new government intensifies its probe into money laundering allegations against several former leaders, prompting nationwide demonstrations demanding justice and accountability.
- Country:
- Nepal
Protests erupted across Nepal for a third straight day following the arrest of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The arrest is related to his alleged role in quelling the Gen Z protests last year, which saw significant casualties.
The national unrest has intensified as the new government, led by Balendra Shah, decided to implement findings from a commission probing these events. Demonstrators, primarily members of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), gathered in Kathmandu demanding his release and an end to retaliatory politics.
In a parallel development, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, alongside Nepal Police, has deepened its inquiry into financial misconduct involving former leaders. This scrutiny follows the arrest of ex-minister Deepak Khadka on charges of corruption linked to project licenses and contracts, as forensic tests confirmed fraud allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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