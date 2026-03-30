Sisi Urges Trump to Avert Gulf Conflict Amid Oil Price Fears

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the Gulf crisis, stressing the potential spike in oil prices above $200 per barrel.

At the Egypt Energy Show 2026, Sisi emphasized the severe economic consequences of ongoing hostilities, while analysts echo concerns over supply shortages.

The GCC condemned Iran's aggressive actions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and urged international vigilance to maintain vital maritime routes, highlighting the global energy threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)