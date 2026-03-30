Sisi Urges Trump to Avert Gulf Conflict Amid Oil Price Fears
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt implored U.S. President Donald Trump to halt the Iran conflict to prevent oil price hikes over $200. Addressing the Egypt Energy Show 2026, Sisi warned about energy supply impacts, while the GCC criticized Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid growing regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:10 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the Gulf crisis, stressing the potential spike in oil prices above $200 per barrel.
At the Egypt Energy Show 2026, Sisi emphasized the severe economic consequences of ongoing hostilities, while analysts echo concerns over supply shortages.
The GCC condemned Iran's aggressive actions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and urged international vigilance to maintain vital maritime routes, highlighting the global energy threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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