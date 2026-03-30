High-Stakes Showdown: BJP's Bold Entry into Sikkim Civic Polls

In a strategic move, the BJP has entered the civic poll arena in Sikkim with six candidates, all submitting nominations on the final deadline.

The state's political climate is tense as the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha prepares to field candidates in all 63 wards, while major opposition parties have opted to boycott the elections over contentious reservation issues.

The polls will open on April 24, with ballot counting slated for the following day, marking a crucial phase in Sikkim's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)