Tensions Rise as US-Iran Gulf Conflict Escalates

US President Donald Trump has proposed the controversial idea of American forces seizing Iran's Kharg Island, sparking increased tensions in the Gulf region. The island is a critical oil terminal for Iran, prompting discussions about potential US military involvement. Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to mine the Persian Gulf in retaliation if attacked.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in serious concerns for global oil and natural gas supplies, with disruptions already affecting air travel and causing fertilizer shortages. Despite signs of progress in ceasefire negotiations, the situation remains fraught as both the US and Iran continue their aggressive posturing.

In other developments, Ukraine has signed long-term defense agreements with several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to bolster military and economic cooperation. This strategic move aims to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and secure energy supplies, amidst a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)