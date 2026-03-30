Tensions Escalate: Trump Threatens Iran's Energy Resources Amid Ongoing Conflict

US President Donald Trump issued a dire warning on Monday, threatening to obliterate Iran's critical energy resources if negotiations to end the conflict fail. This comes amidst intensified military actions by Israel and the US against Iran's infrastructure, following Tehran's strikes on crucial sites in Kuwait and Israel.

Diplomatic tensions remain high as US promises of progress clash with Iran's refusal of direct negotiations. The continuing hostilities have caused a spike in oil prices globally, exacerbating fears of an impending energy crisis.

This escalation is further complicated by Iran's contested control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for the world's oil, underscoring the geopolitical stakes at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)