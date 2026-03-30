Rob Jetten and PM Modi Strengthen Indo-Dutch Ties
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed strengthening the India-Netherlands strategic partnership, focusing on defense, innovation, and trade. During their phone conversation, they also addressed the West Asia crisis and its economic impact, reinforcing ties following a major EU-India trade agreement.
- Country:
- India
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten engaged in a phone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the strategic collaboration between the two nations, particularly in defense, innovation, and trade. Jetten, the Netherlands' youngest leader, was sworn in as prime minister just last month.
The two leaders touched on the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic repercussions. Jetten expressed on social media that the Indo-Dutch ties were strengthening, with the EU and India recently concluding a significant trade agreement.
As he anticipates welcoming Modi to the Netherlands, Jetten stated, "Now is the time to strengthen our cooperation," highlighting the importance of bolstering their partnership amid global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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