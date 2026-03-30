Left Menu

Rob Jetten and PM Modi Strengthen Indo-Dutch Ties

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed strengthening the India-Netherlands strategic partnership, focusing on defense, innovation, and trade. During their phone conversation, they also addressed the West Asia crisis and its economic impact, reinforcing ties following a major EU-India trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:05 IST
Rob Jetten and PM Modi Strengthen Indo-Dutch Ties
  • Country:
  • India

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten engaged in a phone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the strategic collaboration between the two nations, particularly in defense, innovation, and trade. Jetten, the Netherlands' youngest leader, was sworn in as prime minister just last month.

The two leaders touched on the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic repercussions. Jetten expressed on social media that the Indo-Dutch ties were strengthening, with the EU and India recently concluding a significant trade agreement.

As he anticipates welcoming Modi to the Netherlands, Jetten stated, "Now is the time to strengthen our cooperation," highlighting the importance of bolstering their partnership amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran Edge Closer to Wider Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran Edge Closer to Wider Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Bihar Acts Swiftly to Ensure Essential Supplies Amidst West Asia Conflict

Bihar Acts Swiftly to Ensure Essential Supplies Amidst West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Diplomatic Ties Renewed: US Embassy Reopens in Caracas

Diplomatic Ties Renewed: US Embassy Reopens in Caracas

 United States
4
Doping Scandal: Kenyan Marathon Champion Albert Korir Faces 5-Year Ban

Doping Scandal: Kenyan Marathon Champion Albert Korir Faces 5-Year Ban

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026