Punjab Accelerates Infrastructure and Social Development Amidst Political Turmoil

In a decisive move to bolster Punjab's development, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled several infrastructure and irrigation projects in Patiala's Sanaur constituency, totaling Rs 114 crore. This includes Rs 87 crore allocated for road renovations and Rs 27 crore for canal systems to improve irrigation over 40,066 acres.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized that the current government has ensured accountability in public construction, contrasting with previous administrations accused of corrupt practices. A five-year maintenance mandate is now enforced for contractors to maintain quality and minimize wastage of public funds.

Addressing attendees, Mann underscored the unprecedented pace of Punjab's progress, which has left opposition parties scrambling to respond. He criticized traditional political factions for their inability to digest the state's accelerated growth and prosperity under the AAP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)