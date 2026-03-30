Trump Threatens Destruction in Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions and Energy Crisis

Amid growing tensions and escalating violence, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Monday, threatening to destroy the nation's energy infrastructure, which includes vital desalination and power plants, should negotiations to end the ongoing conflict fail.

Iran responded with attacks on strategic locations, including a missile strike on an oil refinery in Israel and water and electrical facilities in Kuwait, further complicating diplomatic efforts. This backdrop of military aggression has intensified the instability of energy supplies, causing global oil prices to soar.

Despite claiming progress in talks, Trump's threat of major escalation hints at an uncertain resolution. The United Arab Emirates is calling for Iran to be disarmed as tensions in the region remain high. Iran has dismissed US demands as excessive and unrealistic, maintaining a firm stance against the US while eyeing a potential ground invasion if provoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)