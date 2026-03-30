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From Engine Room to Election Stage: Sabarinathan's Rise in Politics

R Sabarinathan, a 30-year-old engineer from Virugambakkam, transitions from a common man to political aspirant under actor-turned-politician Vijay's mentorship. The emotional moment during his candidacy announcement became viral, highlighting Sabarinathan’s deep-rooted journey and commitment. Facing pressure, he aims to address local issues leveraging his personal connections and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:11 IST
From Engine Room to Election Stage: Sabarinathan's Rise in Politics
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Virugambakkam witnessed an emotional moment as 30-year-old R Sabarinathan, endorsed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, was announced as a candidate for TVK. The viral incident of Vijay comforting Sabarinathan on stage during the candidacy reveal emphasized the depth of their connection and the aspirant's emotional investment.

Sabarinathan, son of Vijay's trusted driver-turned-PA, defied familial expectations to pursue his political aspirations. Initially persuaded to follow an engineering path due to his father's wishes, his heart remained set on contributing to TVK, requiring direct engagement with Vijay to step into the political realm.

With boots on the ground and a clear understanding of Virugambakkam's issues, Sabarinathan, alongside strategist Dilip Kumar, aims to resolve immediate community challenges such as improving last-mile connectivity and strictly regulating local TASMAC outlets. His campaign reflects both a lifelong familiarity with local issues and an eagerness to foster tangible improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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