Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Suriname's former president, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67. This was confirmed by the current head of state on Monday.

A prominent figure in Surinamese politics, Santokhi served as the country's president from 2020 to 2025 and previously held the position of justice minister between 2005 and 2010. He was also the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party.

President Jennifer Simons expressed condolences, acknowledging Santokhi's many years of dedicated public service. While the cause of death was not disclosed, his sudden demise has left the nation in mourning.