Left Menu

Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

Former Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi has died suddenly at the age of 67, as announced by the current president. Santokhi, who led from 2020 to 2025, was also noted for his role as justice minister from 2005 to 2010. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:51 IST
Sudden Passing of Suriname's Former President Santokhi

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Suriname's former president, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67. This was confirmed by the current head of state on Monday.

A prominent figure in Surinamese politics, Santokhi served as the country's president from 2020 to 2025 and previously held the position of justice minister between 2005 and 2010. He was also the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party.

President Jennifer Simons expressed condolences, acknowledging Santokhi's many years of dedicated public service. While the cause of death was not disclosed, his sudden demise has left the nation in mourning.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Esc...

 Global
2
Powell: Federal Reserve Steadfast as Inflation and War Loom

Powell: Federal Reserve Steadfast as Inflation and War Loom

 Global
3
Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

 Pakistan
4
CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026