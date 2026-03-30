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US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport

A US airstrike at Mashhad airport in Iran damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, potentially impacting a mission to collect humanitarian aid from India. The plane was scheduled to fly to New Delhi for medical supplies. The incident has not been corroborated by US officials, and Iran thanks India for previous aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:51 IST
US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport
  • Country:
  • India

An airstrike by the United States at Iran's Mashhad airport has reportedly damaged an aircraft belonging to Mahan Air, raising concerns over a planned humanitarian mission to India.

According to Iranian officials, the aircraft was to fly to New Delhi in the coming days to pick up medical supplies essential for the people of Iran. However, US officials have yet to confirm these claims.

Previously, India had sent medical supplies to Iran, which were facilitated by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and the Iranian embassy in New Delhi expressed gratitude for this assistance. Mahan Air, a private Iranian airline, operates flights across several regions in Asia.

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