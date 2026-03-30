US Airstrike Disrupts Humanitarian Aid Mission at Iran's Mashhad Airport
A US airstrike at Mashhad airport in Iran damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, potentially impacting a mission to collect humanitarian aid from India. The plane was scheduled to fly to New Delhi for medical supplies. The incident has not been corroborated by US officials, and Iran thanks India for previous aid.
- Country:
- India
An airstrike by the United States at Iran's Mashhad airport has reportedly damaged an aircraft belonging to Mahan Air, raising concerns over a planned humanitarian mission to India.
According to Iranian officials, the aircraft was to fly to New Delhi in the coming days to pick up medical supplies essential for the people of Iran. However, US officials have yet to confirm these claims.
Previously, India had sent medical supplies to Iran, which were facilitated by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and the Iranian embassy in New Delhi expressed gratitude for this assistance. Mahan Air, a private Iranian airline, operates flights across several regions in Asia.
ALSO READ
Debut of Ryan Williams: A New Hope in India's Final AFC 2027 Qualifier
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match.
Turning Fields to Pavements: India's Bio-Bitumen Revolution
Debating the Extremism Dilemma in India
CAG Flags Excessive Expenditure of Indian Embassies Abroad