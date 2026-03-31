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Trump Pushes Arab Nations to Fund Iran War Amid Secret Diplomatic Progress

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering asking Arab countries to fund the Iran war, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Despite public tensions, private talks with Tehran are reportedly progressing. Trump touts 'regime change' in Iran, while Marco Rubio urges skepticism about Iranian promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:33 IST
Trump Pushes Arab Nations to Fund Iran War Amid Secret Diplomatic Progress
U.S. President

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating requesting financial support from Arab countries to fund the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary. She indicated that although discussions are still unfolding, this strategy remains on the president's agenda.

Leavitt highlighted discrepancies between Tehran's public declarations and private communications with U.S. representatives. Although Iran has made concessions privately, its public posture remains starkly different. President Trump has reiterated that Iran's energy facilities could be destroyed if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Trump expressed that Iran has undergone 'regime change,' stating that the U.S. is now dealing with a new leadership. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautions against prematurely trusting this shift, emphasizing that the U.S. must prepare for the possibility that true regime change might not have occurred.

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