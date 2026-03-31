Desalination Wars: Water Security Threat in the Gulf

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning about targeting Iran's desalination plants, potentially escalating tensions in the already volatile Middle East. Announced in a post on Truth Social, Trump stated his intent if a deal isn't reached and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Desalination is a lifeline in the water-starved Gulf Arab states, making Iran's potential retaliatory strikes a significant threat. Niku Jafarnia of Human Rights Watch highlights the potential violation of international laws prohibiting such attacks on critical civilian infrastructure.

The geopolitical landscape is fragile, with the Gulf dependent on desalinated water. Experts stress the vulnerability of these facilities, with historical precedents showing the severe impact of targeting water infrastructure during conflicts.