Vijay's Election Campaign Controversy: Allegations of MCC Violations

Actor-politician Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is under investigation for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during a campaign rally in Peravallur.

The Peravallur police filed charges against Vijay and his party members under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. The accusations include holding a rally outside of permitted hours and causing public inconvenience with a convoy of 30 sound systems.

This comes as Vijay's party prepares to make its debut in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Vijay contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.

(With inputs from agencies.)