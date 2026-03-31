Vijay's Election Campaign Controversy: Allegations of MCC Violations
Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, faces scrutiny as he and his party's members were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 for allegedly breaching MCC regulations during a campaign in advance of the 2026 Assembly polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor-politician Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is under investigation for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during a campaign rally in Peravallur.
The Peravallur police filed charges against Vijay and his party members under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. The accusations include holding a rally outside of permitted hours and causing public inconvenience with a convoy of 30 sound systems.
This comes as Vijay's party prepares to make its debut in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Vijay contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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