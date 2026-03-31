Trump's Call for Self-Reliance on Oil Amid Rising Prices

In light of soaring fuel prices, US President Donald Trump has made an outspoken call for nations to seek their own oil resources. His comments come amid geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran's grip over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for oil transport.

Using social media as a platform to express his sentiments, Trump urged allied nations to consider alternative oil supplies, insinuating that the US could be a viable source given its substantial reserves. "Go get your own oil," was his straightforward message to those countries upset by the current fuel dynamics.

Recently, the average fuel prices in the United States have exceeded the USD 4 per gallon mark, propelling Trump to emphasize on energy independence and the potential benefits of purchasing domestically sourced oil.