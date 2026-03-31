European Council Urges Diplomatic Resolution in Strait of Hormuz
European Council President Antonio Costa conversed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging diplomacy and cessation of regional attacks, emphasizing the importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, de-escalation, adherence to international law, and protection of civilians, highlighting the tragedy of civilian casualties, including at Minab school.
- Country:
- Belgium
European Council President Antonio Costa has called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to pursue a diplomatic path amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Costa reported his conversation with Pezeshkian on Tuesday, stressing the urgency for dialogue to ensure unimpeded navigation through the vital waterway.
During the phone call, Costa expressed his concerns regarding what he described as Iran's 'unacceptable attacks' on neighboring countries. He emphasized the need for restraint and the protection of civilians and infrastructure while urging adherence to international legal standards.
Highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives, including victims at Minab school, Costa made a plea for de-escalation. 'The protection of civilians and infrastructure is paramount,' he stated in a post on X, reflecting on the situation's impact on regional stability.
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