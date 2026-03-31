US Domestic Headlines: From Synagogue Terrorism to AI Safeguards

A summary of the latest U.S. domestic news has brought to light various significant events. The FBI characterized the Michigan synagogue attack as an act of terrorism inspired by Hezbollah. Ayman Ghazali, the assailant, ended his life after the attack. In international affairs, President Trump reportedly expressed readiness to halt the Iran military campaign without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Drugmakers face delays in European launches, reacting to U.S. pressure on drug pricing under Trump's administration. Meanwhile, California has introduced an executive order mandating AI safeguards in state contracts to prevent misuse. On the legislative front, Florida is set to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after Trump, showing continued recognition and support.

The news also covers Democratic lawmakers' demand for data on gun exports amidst concerns about their role in regional violence, illustrating the broad spectrum of domestic challenges. In environmental matters, a judge recently rejected claims against the approval of a Nevada lithium mine, advancing the U.S. critical minerals agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)