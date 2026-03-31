TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP Over Bengal Election Strategies

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a fierce stand against the BJP, alleging demographic manipulation in West Bengal by importing voters from BJP-ruled states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, aiming to sway the 2026 assembly elections. Speaking in Balurghat, Banerjee emphasized his commitment to preserving local voting rights.

Addressing development issues, Banerjee hit back at the BJP's 'double-engine government' pitch, highlighting the lack of progress in Balurghat despite its BJP representation in both state and central bodies. He challenged the BJP to reveal their developmental accomplishments compared to TMC's state-led projects and financial benefits.

Banerjee further criticized the central government's economic management, citing the soaring prices of essential goods and accusing the BJP of neglecting Bengal's economic welfare. In closing, he motivated TMC supporters to ensure a decisive defeat for BJP in the upcoming elections with a spirited '10-0 win' metaphor.