Tensions Escalate: Global Fuel Prices Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil

Authorities in Dubai confirmed on Tuesday that a Kuwaiti oil tanker, struck by a drone, was now under control with no reported oil leakage or injuries. This incident, linked to Iran, has further fueled global concerns over the security of crucial maritime paths.

In the United States, fuel prices have spiked, exceeding an average of USD 4 per gallon, reminiscent of the 2022 surge following Russia's intervention in Ukraine. President Trump suggested that nations affected by these rising costs should seek alternative oil sources, reflecting escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, international pressure mounts for allies to support actions in securing the Strait. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and others have voiced the importance of a united front, questioning NATO's involvement. Meanwhile, fresh airstrikes aim at Iranian assets as the conflict stretches into broader geopolitical implications.