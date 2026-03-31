Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans online talks with U.S. negotiators to seek Washington's help in passing Kyiv's ceasefire offer on energy strikes to Russia. He mentioned the need for this during an event marking the Bucha massacre anniversary, while his security council secretary engages in broader talks in Turkey.
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict with Russia, particularly concerning energy strikes. He revealed plans for online discussions with U.S. negotiators to seek assistance in communicating Kyiv's ceasefire proposal to Russia.
This development comes as Zelenskiy addressed attendees at an event commemorating the anniversary of the Bucha massacre, highlighting the critical nature of finding a resolution. Zelenskiy emphasized that without a ceasefire from Moscow, Ukraine would persist in retaliating against Russian bombardments.
Meanwhile, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is in Turkey, engaging in talks with multiple countries, although specific details remain undisclosed. These discussions are part of broader efforts to resolve the conflict amid increasing international attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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